Chhota Rajan gang member arrested

Nashik: City police have succeeded in nabbing a member of Chhota Rajan gang who was absconding for the last eight months after a murder of BJP corporator at Daman. The squad of crime branch unit II arrested him.

The member has been identifed as Jairam Shravan Londhe (resident of Gandhidham, Deolaligaon). He is mastermind of the murder case. During police investigation it has come to light he is an hardened criminal and a member of Chhota Rajan gang.

A businessman from Daman had given a contract to Chhota Rajan gang to vacant a land along a sea at Daman. The gang chief then contacted Jairam Londhe and ordered to kill owner of two-wheeler showroom Salim Barbatiya. Thereafter with help of some hardened criminals from Kalyan, Jairam had shot Barbatiya dead at his showroom eight months ago. The police from Damn had then took four into their custody from Mumbai. However, Jairam was absconding since then. Some days ago he had visited Nashik city and was working as cleaner on a truck in Deolaligaon.

After staying for some time at Chennai, Jairam visited his residence in Deolaligaon on the day of Dashra. Assistant PSI of crime branch unit Shyamrao Bhosale got information about this. Thereafter a squad of senior inspector Bardekar, Bhosale, havildar Devkisan Gaikar and other laid a trap and nabbed Jairam from his residence at Gandhidham.