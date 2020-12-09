Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj stadium: Sports enthusiasts, Nashikites oppose parking facility

SIGN IN
Nashik: Ordinary Nashikites and sports enthusiasts have expressed their strong displeasure over the proposed parking lot by NMC at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium, which is the central stadium in the city for sports lovers across the district. They have appealed to the civic authorities to acquire its own vacant places occupied by the capitalists and plan new parking facility there instead of disturbing the sports fabric of the district.
Under the Smart City project, Nashik Municipal Corporation has planned an underground parking facility at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium. Nashikites' love for sports is universal. Citizens have expressed their determination that if the time comes for this, all Nashik residents will not stay without taking to the streets.
Nashik is also seen as a district of talented players all over the world. Many players from the district are playing on national and international level bringing the city on the world map. It has been proved from time to time that Nashik residents have a deep love for all sports. The same thing had happened with Yashwant Vyayamshala.
Only for sports Basically, this place does not belong to NMC but to Zilla Parishad. It is also clear that there is a resolution to be used only for sports. There is also opposition from the Zilla Parishad.
- Akshay Ahire, MNS worker
Parking in open spacesThe issue of parking in the city has been critical for many years. Smart parking has been created on the roads and now the civic body has turned its march to stadiums. If parking is provided at the playground, it will have a big impact on the sports area of Nashik district. Hence open spaces should be considered for parking.
Proposed move, a setback for sports Today, Nashik players are shining in various sports at national and international level. The name of the district has reached the global level. If there is no playground for the players to play, this will be the biggest setback for Nashik. Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium is the only central and important sports complex in the district for all the players of the district. All the citizens along with sports associations will take to the streets to save it.
- Hemant Naikwade, activist
Injustice to poor playersPlayers with skills from rural, poor, tribal areas in the district cannot afford expensive private stadiums, coaches, equipments. Government coaches, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium are the right alternative for them.If there is parking in this ground, the biggest impact will be on these poor players. Due to this, there should be no parking facility on this stadium.
- Raju Desale, AITUC