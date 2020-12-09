Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj stadium: Sports enthusiasts, Nashikites oppose parking facility

Nashik: Ordinary Nashikites and sports enthusiasts have expressed their strong displeasure over the proposed parking lot by NMC at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium, which is the central stadium in the city for sports lovers across the district. They have appealed to the civic authorities to acquire its own vacant places occupied by the capitalists and plan new parking facility there instead of disturbing the sports fabric of the district.



Under the Smart City project, Nashik Municipal Corporation has planned an underground parking facility at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium. Nashikites' love for sports is universal. Citizens have expressed their determination that if the time comes for this, all Nashik residents will not stay without taking to the streets.



Nashik is also seen as a district of talented players all over the world. Many players from the district are playing on national and international level bringing the city on the world map. It has been proved from time to time that Nashik residents have a deep love for all sports. The same thing had happened with Yashwant Vyayamshala.