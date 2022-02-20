Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrated with zest

NASHIK: Nashik District celebrated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti yesterday with fervour and utmost enthusiasm. The Jayanti commenced with firecrackers and drum beats and lighted up the whole sky. From street plays to calligraphy competitions, every group celebrated the day in its unique way to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Various organisations, government offices, schools, offices, and clubs celebrated the day and remembered the beloved king of people. The whole district presented a mesmerising look with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s banners and flags. Youngsters participated in rallies, and there a was wave of enthusiasm running through the district’s roads yesterday. In all, Nashik District conducted various programs to honour the great king and his sacrifices.

Calligraphy, painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on drum beats

This year’s Shivjanmotsav has become an attraction of Nashik city due to the unique concept of Sahasranad Band. This year’s Shiva Janmotsav was celebrated in a unique way. The Shiv Jayanti Samiti, Old Nashik, Bhadrakali had organised a Shiv Janmotsav ceremony in the premises of Sakshi Ganesh Mandir. In this ceremony, along with the performance of Sahasranad Pathak, various arts were performed in collaboration with Shubhangi Bairagi’s Shubhshree Sanstha.

Ami Chheda and Shaunak Gaidhani, while giving information, said that many important events in the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were presented through various types of paintings, rangoli and calligraphy. While playing drums on this theme, Neha Davkhar drew the door of  Raigad fort, the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, using charcoal.

In just a few minutes, Padmaja Wagh-Jadhav drew the text of the famous Shivamudra from the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the rhythm of Shivastuti. Mahendra Jagtap and his colleague Siddhesh Aher also wrote sentences explaining the fame of the Maharaja through calligraphy on a 16 by 5 length canvas.

Artist Jamdade drew a portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on a 4 by 4 feet canvas with acrylic paint while Mohan Chaudhary drew a portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on paper with watercolor. In addition, Darshan Lavate drew on a 2 by 2.5 feet canvas through Indian art line work. Nashik residents got to experience a unique combination of various arts and drumming in the Sakshi Ganesh Mandir area during the continuous playing of 110 instruments for about an hour and a half by Sahasranad Band.