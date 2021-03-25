Check out CCTV footages in markets: Mandhare

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Amid Covid curbs, District Collector Suraj Mandhare has instructed concerned authorities to check CCTV footages at market places and take stricter action against such establishments that flout the norms and allow people to gather at its premises. “Check through the CCTV footage in the markets to see whether the rules are getting followed or not. If the place is crowded, take action against the concerned establishment,” he instructed. </p>.<p>District Collector Mandhare held a meeting against the backdrop of an increasing number of patients in Sinnar tehsil. The meeting was attended by officials from all departments like health, revenue, police, municipality, and rural development. He said the number of patients is also increasing in the tehsil. Lockdown will cause everything to come to a standstill. Therefore, stricter action will be taken against those establishments which violate the rules.</p><p> Some people continue their business by keeping the shutters half-closed. Therefore, the government is paying full attention to all such factors. “From now on, we will also use the CCTV network in the markets for surveillance.,” Mandhare said and directed to check the CCTV footage and take action against the violators. While there is a directive that only 50 per cent of customers should be accommodated in hotels, they are still flouting the rules. The hotel is not expected to have 100 per cent tables and 50 per cent customers. </p><p>The number of tables is expected to be 50% i.e. the rest of the table is expected to be removed. Therefore, Mandhare has instructed hoteliers across the district to be careful. Any shopkeeper uses the government’s Shop Act license. Therefore, he/she is a representative of the government and it is necessary to follow the rules without waiting for another government official to take action the district collector has appealed.</p><p> It is wrong for patients who are quarantined at home for treatment to leave the house for any reason. Such patients have an increased risk of spreading the infection. Therefore, the health department has been instructed to re-examine such patients, and if the patient is found walking outside, the Collector has ordered to file a case against such individuals under Section 188.</p>