Chants of Jai Shri Ram reverberates across district

Nashik: The excitement on the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya reverberated across Nashik district on Wednesday. The chants of "Jai Shri Ram" rent the air as devotees thronged to perform special puja on the occasion.

Various religious programmes were organised in the city as well as in district to celebrate the event. Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and other Hinduist organisations organised Maha Aarti and other religious programmes.

The trustees and priests performed religious rituals at Shri Kalaram temple. Office bearers worshipped the image of lord Ram at the entrance. Police personnel were deployed there to prevent gathering.

Godavari river was worshipped in the morning at Ramkund and Maha Aarati was performed. Sweets were distributed as prasad. BJP office bearers, Car Sevaks, saints and mahants, Vishwas Hindu Parishad and Purohit Sangh organnised various religious programmes and performed rituals.

Panchavati and Tapovan circle of BJP honoured Car Sevaks. MLAs of the party, office bearers and followers were present on the occasion. A grand puja was performed at lord Ram temple in campus of Bhonsala military school on Gangapur Road. Maha Aarti of the lord was performed.

Religous rituals were performed in ancient temple of lord Ram at Bhadrakali in Old Nashik. The image of the lord was worshipped. Bhadrakali temple was decorated attractively on the eve. Shri Shri Radha Madan Gopal temple at Dwarka was decorated with flowers. A special ritual was performed on Wednesday evening and hundreds of followers took part in it.

A mass prayer was organised in Muktidham temple in Nashik Road area. Police personnel were deployed outside the temple. BJP distributed masks having name of lord Ram to people at Jail Road.

The image of the lord Ram was worshipped at Shri Suryamukhi temple in New Nashik. A prayer was also performed to celebrate bhoomi pujan of the temple at Ayodhya.

The youth wing of BJP distributed sweets and bursted crackers near Chhatrapati Shivaji status in Pathardi Phata. Shri Pratishthan in Indiranagar worshipped 12-feet image of lord Ram. Kasmade Khandesh Yuva Pratishthan distributed sweets to people in Mauli lawns and Ambad police station area.

Sankatmochan Hanuman and Siddheshwar Ganpati Seva Mandal worshipped the image of lord Ram at Dakshinmukhi Hanuman temple. Ashwin Nagar mitra mandal and Jai Navdurga mitra mandal performed aarti at lord Hanuman temple in Ashwinagar.