Changing weather hits vineyards

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Currently, the district is facing cold during night time and cloudy weather during the day. This change has led to an increase in the incidence of powdery mildew and downy mildew diseases in the vineyards. Due to severe cold and cloudy weather, pests on onion crops and powdery mildew disease on vineyards have increased. </p>.<p>Farmers have to buy expensive pesticides to save their onion and grape crops. This additional expenditure is hitting the grape growers financially. Since onion, grape, and other crops do not get proper market prices, grape and onion growers are worried over the recovery of the higher production cost. Grapes that received drizzle earlier have been affected by downy mildew disease. </p><p>The weather has changed in the last two-three days, and the cold weather is hampering the crops. In effect, grape seedlings are likely to develop cracks. Grape growers may suffer financial losses due to the prevalent situation.</p>