Chandrakishore Patil to be honoured on Jan 26

Nashik

Whistleman Chandrakishore Patil, who has done substantial work for the survival of rivers in Nashik, was invited to the recently held Godavari pollution control review meeting. Patil’s social contribution was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Mann Ki Baat programme.

Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game inquired about his work. His work to discourage people from throwing garbage in the river bed by blowing a whistle near the Nandini river bridge at Untwadi has received special attention.

At this time, Game has instructed Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar to honour Patil as Nashik’s Swachhatadoot (cleanliness ambassador) on January 26.

District Collector Gangatharan D, Zilla Parishad CEO Ashima Mittal, Smart City Company CEO Sumant More, Rajesh Pandit and other officials were present in this meeting.