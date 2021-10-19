Chain snatcher caught within four hours

NASHIK: The Crime Branch Unit-1 of Nashik City arrested the robber yesterday who broke into the house on the pretext of asking for water, snatched the old woman's gold necklace, and escaped. The branch arrested the accused within four hours of theft and handed him over at Panchvati Police Station. The accused has been identified as Sandeep Kalewar (Age 40, Madhuban colony, Makhmalabad road).

According to the complaint lodged by Babyben Shankarlal Patel (77, Prabhat Residence, Rajpal Colony), the incident took place around noon on Monday (18th October) while she was at her home. An unidentified man broke into the house under the pretext of asking for water and snatched her gold necklace worth Rs 90,000 from her neck. A case of robbery was registered at Panchavati police station in this regard.

While the Panchavati police and City Crime Branch were in search of the robber, without any strong leads, the unit arrested the suspect within four hours. The police carried out the operation in a bank's ATM premises; in Madhuban colony. The accused tried to flee, but the police were successful in arresting him. A broken necklace worth Rs.68,000 was recovered from the robber and handed it over to Panchavati police.