CET's difficulty level increased

Nashik : The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has announced the syllabus of MHT CET 2021 required for admission to degree courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture. It has been announced that the difficulty level of the questions will be the same as JEE Mains and NEET exams and this year's exam will be held on the syllabus reduced by the school education department. In the CET exam, 20 per cent questions will be on the 11th syllabus and 80 per cent on the 12th syllabus.



The CET Cell has announced the syllabus of CET entrance exams for various vocational courses. Schools were closed in the background of Covid-19 and are started online. Against this backdrop, the school education department has reduced the syllabus from class I to XII by 25 per cent. Accordingly, except for this 25 per cent syllabus, the exam will be based on remaining 75 per cent syllabus.



There will be no negative marking in the exam; also the entire exam will be examined on MCQ questions. The PCM group will be examined in Physics, Chemistry, Maths, while the PCB group will be examined in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, the CET cell said. The entire syllabus has been published on the CET Cell's website www.mahacet.org .



MBA, MCA syllabus also announced



The CET Cell has released the syllabus of CET exams required for admission to courses like MBA, MCA, M-HMCT, B-HMCT, M-Arch along with MHT CET. Its information has been published on the website of the CET Cell.