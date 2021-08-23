Certification for 77 eco-smart stations

NASHIK: The Central Railway (CR) has obtained ISO-14001:2015 certification for all its eco-smart stations as prescribed mandatory requirement by National Green Tribunal (NGT). This accreditation relates to the station operating as per prescribed standards giving better amenities and hygiene apart from adopting practices that adhere to environmental sustainability.

There are 720 eco-smart stations of Indian Railways based upon footfall and revenue earnings of the station. Out of which Central Railway has the maximum number of eco-smart stations and there are 77 stations. The ISO-14001:2015 certification has been obtained for all 77 eco-smart stations in its jurisdiction. Mumbai division of Central Railway houses 46 eco-smart stations and their number is highest in terms of eco-smart stations hold by any division of Indian Railways.