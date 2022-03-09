Certificate of Excellence to Mandhare

A Certificate of Excellence was issued to Mandhare yesterday by the Department of Women and Child Development for exceptional and zealous efforts towards reinforcing aid for children who lost both parents due to Covid-19 through district-specific initiative - Shaskiya Madat Doot Yojana.

Legislative Council Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray were present.

About 5 lakh patients have been affected by Corona in the district so far, out of which about 8,886 patients have lost their lives. Parents of 56 children from 40 families in the district have lost their lives due to corona. Plans for such orphaned children are being implemented in the district.

In addition, 46 schemes under Mission Vatsalya have been brought under one roof in the district. The schemes also provide Rs 5 lakh each to orphans. Also, these children will be given an educational scholarship of Rs. 1100 per month.

Do children get money from it? How will these children live the next life? Some orphans live with their grandparents and some with their uncles and aunts. They do not want to feel lonely, so every officer has to take responsibility.

A total of 40 revenue officers have voluntarily accepted the responsibility of the orphans. These officials include the District Collector, Additional Collector, Resident Deputy Collector, Deputy Collectors, Tehsildars and SDM.