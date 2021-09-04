Deshdoot Times

CEO urges residents to register on the e-Chhawani portal

Geetika Sachdev

DEOLALI CAMP: The newly-appointed CEO, Dr.Rahul Gajbhiye, IDES, has requested the Deolali Camp’s residents to register on the integrated public eChhawani portal to avail of various benefits like online tax payment, trade license, and other facilities.

Swearing by the slogan “har Kadam Desh Ke Naam”, the Cantonment Board of Deolali launched this portal in January 2021 on its public website to ease up the work for residents. Amid the pandemic, this online portal will help citizens maintain social distancing by staying at home and paying the tax or registering for a trade license online.

Through this portal, the public can apply online for obtaining a trade license, renewal/extension of the lease, birth and death certificates, and also paying fees/taxes. They can even lodge a complaint on the portal, and the board will address their issue. To register on the portal, residents can visit https://echhawani. gov.in/citizen.

Facilities available

  • Trade License

  • M-Collect

  • Lease Renewal

  • Public Grievance Redress

  • Online Payments

  • Birth and Death Certificates

  • Online applications for water and sewage connections

  • Water tanker booking

  • Complaints

