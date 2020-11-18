Centre's responsibility to make every handicapped person "Atma Nirbhar"

<p><strong>Palghar: </strong>Union Minister Smriti Irani has said that it was the prime responsibility of the central government to make every handicapped person “Atma Nirbhar”.</p> .<p>The Minister made the observation on Tuesday evening at a function by the Dahanu Municipal Council organised to distribute funds to the handicapped in the town, as a part of the celebration of the festival of lights.</p><p>The Dahanu Municipal council distributed Rs 10,000 as assistance to nearly 300 handicapped persons from the town at the hands of the Minister.</p><p>The Civic President Bharat Rajput and other dignitaries were present for the function.</p><p>Irani said that the government was committed to providing basic amenities to the citizens at the grassroots level. At the same time, the elected representatives should make more and more efforts to reach basic amenities to the citizens she added.</p><p>During the pandemic, when there was a need for PPE kits the Ministry of Textile, took the risk of manufacturing the Swadeshi PPE kits in which we succeeded she said.</p><p>She firmly said that Bharat was self-reliant in the case of PPE kits.</p><p>The Minister also lauded the Dahanu civic body for keeping aside its funds for the welfare of the handicapped persons.</p>