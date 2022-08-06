Centre’s nod for a Rs 210 cr water pipeline project

The Nashik Municipal Corporation will get this fund from the Central government under the 15th Finance Commission, and the municipal corporation is in the process of drawing tenders for this ambitious project. The existing pipeline is old and it has developed leakages at many places. It needs to be changed.

The central government has already given its green signal to the NMC to lay a new direct pipeline between the Gangapur dam and the water filtration plant. This project of the direct pipeline will be extended by another eight km up to Gandhinagar Water Filtration Plant. The funds will be disbursed in phases over the next 5 years. The tendering process for this work has started.

For this, the tender will be floated after getting the approval from Municipal Commissioner. Gangapur dam, Darna and Mukne dams are the major sources of water supply for Nashik city. Gangapur dam fulfils about 80 per cent of the city’s water requirement, while Mukne and Darna dams supply the remaining 20 per cent. Funding will start from the Centre once the project is commissioned. The Central government has recently released Rs 40 crore to build infrastructure for recycling treated sewage from the Gangapur STP and build a new STP adjacent to it.