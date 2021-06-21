Centre's free shot for all policy to give push to vax drive: Shah

Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today (Monday) said the country's vaccination drive will get a boost by the Centre's free jabs for all policy. Moreover, with the vaccination drive getting a boost, aim of inoculating the entire country will be achieved early.

Shah made these remarks after inaugurating three flyovers in Ahmedabad and reviewing vaccination drive in his constituency Gandhinagar. The Home Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, said the Centre has planned to speed up the vaccination drive in July and August.

He also kicked off on spot registration for the people reaching vaccination centers for getting themselves inoculated.'Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new important stage has emerged to fight coronavirus, referring to vaccination drive' Shah asserted.

The Minister's visit to Gujarat assumes significance as the state is slated to go to Assembly polls in 2022.