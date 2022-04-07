Centre, State nod for CIPET project

The project will be a boon for the youth of the district. It will also provide vocational education and training opportunities to about 2000 youths every year and provide them easy employment. With a view to provide vocational education training to the unemployed youth in the district, the state and Centre have finally agreed upon the project of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) at Govardhan Shivar.

The demand for education and training of the unemployed youths in the district was constantly coming to the fore from companies and industrialists in industrial estates like Ambad, Satpur, Gonde, Musalgaon and Malegaon.

In this regard, MP Godse had initiated efforts with the central and state governments for CIPET since last year. He had also followed up with Baldev Singh, secretary of the CIPET administration in Delhi and the state’s industry department and had also suggested suitable government sites in Govardhan Shivar near Satpur, Shinde in Nashik tehsil and Syed Pimpri Shivar for the project.

As MP Godse’s demand was justified, the government has approved the proposal to set up a CIPET. For this project, the industry department of the state government has allotted a government plot in Govardhan Shivar. Earlier a letter was sent to the District Collector by Ravindra Gurav, Joint Secretary of the state’s industry, energy and labour department and orders have been issued to transfer 12.33 hectares of land out of 33 for the project.