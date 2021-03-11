Centre positive about the plastic park: MP Godse

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: There are about three hundred plastic manufacturing factories in Malegaon city of the district. Therefore, to gain more momentum for the plastic industry, it is necessary to have a ‘plastic park’. This will give impetus to the development of North Maharashtra, including the Nashik district. MP Hemant Godse on Wednesday held a special meeting with Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda in New Delhi.</p>.<p>The minister assured him that a positive decision would soon be taken. Large-scale plastic industries have been operating in Malegaon for the last several years. Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Surat, Amravati, Beed, and Solapur are important cities at a distance of about 300 km from Malegaon city. Apart from this, the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are also connected at equal distances from this power loom town.</p><p>"Malegaon has a large number of plastic manufacturing factories. Therefore, it is necessary to set up a plastic park here as per the demand of the manufacturers. A decision in this regard will be taken by the Center soon. Therefore, the development of the entire North Maharashtra, including the Nashik district will get a big boost." - MP Hemant Godse</p>