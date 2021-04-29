Deshdoot Times

Centre has provided 16.16 cr free vaccine doses: Health Ministry

Centre has provided 16.16 cr free vaccine doses: Health Ministry
Abhishek Vibhandik
Nashik
Union Health Ministry
Covid 19 vaccination
Want to read the full story?

We’re glad you’re enjoying this story. Subscribe to any of our plans to continue reading the story.

View All Plans
Already have an account? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com