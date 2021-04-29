Centre has provided 16.16 cr free vaccine doses: Health Ministry

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>: The Centre has so far provided nearly 16.16 crore free vaccine doses (16,16,86,140) to the states and UTs, the Health Ministry said today (Thursday).</p><p>Of these, the total consumption including wastages is 15,10,77,933 doses, a Ministry statement said.</p><p>More than 1 crore Covid vaccine doses (1,06,08,207) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.</p><p>A total of 20,48,890 vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states within the next three days, the statement read.</p><p>According to the Ministry, the country' cumulative vaccine coverage has exceeded 15 crore.</p><p>Meanwhile, India registered 379,257 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities, the highest single-day spike in 24 hours since the pandemic hit.</p><p>It was the second consecutive day when India recorded more than 3.5 lakh cases.</p>