Centre approves purchase of SpO2 based oxygen supply system

New Delhi: The Centre today (Wednesday) approved the procurement of 1.5 lakh units of SpO2 based oxygen supply system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under PM CARE fund at a cost of Rs 322.5 crore.

This system was developed by Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru of DRDO for soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas. The system is indigenously developed for operation in field conditions and is robust and can be effectively used to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Oxycare system delivers supplemental oxygen based on the SpO2 levels and prevents the person from sinking into a state of hypoxia which can be fatal.

This system optimises the consumption of oxygen based on the SpO2 reading of the patient and effectively increases the endurance of portable oxygen cylinder and the system can be adjusted by the health staff.

The automatic system also provides suitable audio warning for various failure scenarios including low SpO2 values and probe disconnections.

The non-rebreather masks are integrated with the Oxycare Systems for efficient use of oxygen which results in saving of Oxygen by 30-40 percent, thus allows the judicious use of life saving gas. These Oxycare systems can be used at Homes, Quarantine Centres, COVID Care Centres and Hospitals. DRDO has already transferred the technology to multiple industries in the country.