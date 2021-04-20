Centre approves NEC to guide MSME sector

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Nashik Engineering Cluster (NEC) has been recognized as a central institution for implementing the schemes promoting industry and managerial development in the Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and supporting industry growth and entrepreneurship; through the Incubator Center of the Ministry of MSME. </p>.<p>Innovation Incubation Center for Nashik Engineering Cluster is one of the few non-academic organisations working in Maharashtra to promote innovation and entrepreneurship. While the NEC team continued to work hard during the Covid pandemic, NEC Chairman Vikram Sarda has expressed satisfaction that the work of the cluster has been greatly encouraged as a central institution by the MSME Ministry. </p><p>The main objective of the MSME Ministry’s scheme is to promote and support individual creativity and the adoption of up-to-date technology in manufacturing as well as knowledge based MSMEs, he said. The scheme's objectives are business and technology guidance, liaison with other businesses, seed capital support, business support for enterprises’ success and high growth. New technology-based enterprises are specifically identified as high-risk and high-growth enterprises, and they need competent team support from organisations like NEC to increase their success potential.</p><p>"As part of this project, NEC through seed capital can help innovator entrepreneurs. Financial assistance can be given in the form of soft loan, interest-free loan, participation in equity or any combination of these." - Vikram Sarda Chairman, Nashik Engineering Cluster</p><p>"NEC will provide a complete ecosystem support for start-ups, innovators to develop their ideas and grow into successful business ventures. The NEC will examine the feasibility of the proposals, select entrepreneurs, incubates and recommend proposals to the government for financial assistance. Taking advantage of the infrastructure of NEC technology, the industry appeals to the entrepreneurs to stay connected with NEC for the financial support of the Ministry of Industry and MSME. NEC is inviting start-ups and entrepreneurs to participate in this new initiative of the Government of India." - S K Mathur, Chief Executive Officer, NEC</p>