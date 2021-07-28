Centralised FYJC admissions in Nashik

NASHIK: As the registrations forms for the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for first year junior college (FYJC) admissions became available on Monday, a notification was issued by the office of the deputy director of education (DyDE), Pune that all admissions will be conducted in an online centralised manner.

Unlike other parts of Maharashtra, where individual junior colleges accept admission requests from students and prepare merit lists at the college level, in six regions of the state, including Nashik, Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Amravati and Nagpur, the admissions are done by a centralised admission committee headed by the local DyDE office.

Last week, the education department warned junior colleges against putting out any notices for admission which would be both unauthorised and also confuse students. The DyDE has clarified that FYJC admissions will only take place through the CAP process either by allotment through CAP seats during merit rounds or on quota seats reserved in junior colleges.