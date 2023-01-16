Central team inspects dry port site

Nashik
After the JNPT agreed to work with the National Highway Logistics Management Company, the way to set up a dry port at Niphad to enable the farmers of the district to transport their products in domestic markets as well as export them at a faster pace.
Prakash Gaur, CEO of the Logistics Management Company, yesterday inspected the site of the proposed dry port to speed up its construction. On this occasion, MP Hemant Godse informed him about the railway line, highway and availability of sufficient space required for the dry port.
Gaur expressed his satisfaction as all the necessary infrastructure for the dry port is available. MP Godse gave information about the pending project will be speeded up as the proposed site is favoured by the logistics management company administration. Agricultural produce is produced on a large scale in various talukas of the district. This includes vegetables, grapes, onions, pulses, sugarcane etc. Efforts are being made to establish a dry port in the district so that the produced agricultural goods can be quickly delivered to the country and abroad for sale.
The Niphad Sugar Factory site is proposed for the dry port project. In order to gather momentum for the proposal, the demand of the logistics management company administration to inspect the actual site was constantly raised by the Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar and MP Godse.
Due to the demand of the Minister and MP and keenness about the project, CEO Gaur along with officials inspected the dry port project at Niphad.
The project is proposed on 110 acres of Niphad factory land. MP Godse showed the entire site proposed for the project to the central team. On this occasion, MP Godse showed the map of the proposed project plan to the officials. He provided the officials with information on its connectivity to industrial estates at Dindori, Janori, Akrole, Sinnar, Satpur, and Ambad which are located at a distance of 30 to 35 kilometres. The official also inspected the railway line in Kasbe Sukene Shivar and the eight km highway which is ultimately a necessity for the dry port project.