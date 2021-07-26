Central Railway traffic affected again

NASHIK: The railway administration will carry out doubling and electrification, non-interlocking, power block and yard remodelling in the Raipur division. As a result, some trains have been cancelled. Many trains have been cancelled in the Bhusaval division.

The train Visakhapatnam-Mumbai LTT departing on July 25th and August 1st, LTT-Visakhapatnam departing on July 27 and August 3, 02827 Puri-Surat leaving on July 25th and August 1st, Surat-Puri leaving on July 27th and August 3rd, Puri-Gandhidham departing July 26th July and August 2nd, Gandhidham-Puri leaving on July 30th and August 6th, 02145 LTTPuri departing on July 25th and August 1st and Puri-LTT departing on July 27 and August 3 are cancelled by the Central Railways.

Heavy rains lashed the Kasara ghat section at midnight last Wednesday, disrupting the railway traffic. The problem was increased when the track at Umbarmali station was totally broken due to heavy rains. As a result, the Mumbai-Bhusawal train service was disrupted for fifteen hours. Many trains including Panchavati, Rajyarani, Sevagram, Janshatabdi, MumbaiJabalpur, AmravatiMumbai, Gorakhpur, Howrah and Shalimar were cancelled. Passengers were in dire straits as all the trains departing from and to Mumbai were diverted.

Passengers were stranded at Nashik Road, Manmad, Igatpuri station. The Nandigram Express bound for Mumbai was diverted from Nashik Road. The Sevagram Express from Nashik Road towards Mumbai had run till Igatpuri at night. The Gondia-Mumbai train to Chalisgaon, Amravati-Mumbai to Manmad and JabalpurMumbai, Howrah-Mumbai, Gorakhpur-LTT and PatnaMumbai to Bhusawal were cancelled. Trains have been cancelled again when traffic has resumed.