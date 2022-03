Central Railway to run 14 additional special trains

NASHIK/MUMBAI: As informed by the Public Relations Department, Central Railway will run 14 additional special trains between Mumbai, Pune, Mau, Karmali, and Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Holi festival.

Bookings for fully reserved special train No. 01009, 01011/01012, 01013/01014, and 01015 on special charges opened today (March 10) at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings and halts, the passengers should visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app. CR officials have requested passengers to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour for everyone’s safety.

Mumbai-Mau (two trips)

Train no.01009 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on March 15 at 02:15 pm and reach Mau at 11:45 pm the next day. Train no.01010 special will leave Mau on March 17 at 04:55 pm and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03:35 am on the third day; from the day of departure.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Varanasi and Aunrihar.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, eight AC-3 Tier, six Sleeper class and four Second Class seating coaches.

Pune-Karmali (four trips)

Train no.01011 special will leave Pune on March 11 and 18 at 05:30 pm and reach Karmali at 08:00 am the next day. Train no.01012 special will leave Karmali on March 13 and 20 at 09:20 am and reach Pune at 11:35 pm on the same day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and six Second Class seating coaches.

Panvel-Karmali (four trips)

Train no.01013 special will leave Panvel on March 12 and 19 at 10:00 pm and reach Karmali at 08:00 am the next day. Train no.01014 special will leave Karmali on March 12 and 19 at 09:20 am and reach Panvel at 08.00 pm on the same day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and six Second Class seating coaches.

Mumbai-Danapur (four trips)

Train no.01015 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on March 15 and 22 at 10:30 am and reach Danapur at 5:15 pm the next day. Train no.01016 special will leave Danapur on March 16 and 23 at 08:25 pm and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03:35 am on the third day; from the day of departure.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheokki, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, eight AC-3 Tier, six Sleeper class and four Second Class seating coaches.