Central Railway cracks down against touts

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: To curb the menace of unauthorized agents who book tickets online in bulk, sometimes using illegal software, and indulge in black marketing, Central Railway (CR) has launched a massive drive against such activities across its five divisions. Teams of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted joint raids at several places over the last few days and seized illegally bought tickets besides making arrests.</p>.<p>The RPF has intensified its crackdown on ticket brokers following allegations of black-marketing of e-tickets using more than one personal IDs and blocking of reserved seats in special trains. The RPF team has also launched raids based on information obtained from cyber cells and other intelligence inputs. The raids were carried out in all the five divisions of the Central Railway. </p><p>The Railway Security Force has registered 466 cases in the year 2020 as per the provisions of the Railways Act. During the raid, 14,343 tickets worth Rs 2.78 crore were seized. This includes 14,065 e-tickets and 278 counter tickets. Altogether 492 people were arrested. Out of 466 cases, 253 cases were registered in Mumbai division, and 7,002 tickets worth Rs 1.43 crore were seized. </p><p>This includes 6,863 e-tickets and 139 counter tickets. A total of 262 people have been arrested in this connection. The investigation has been intensified to protect the interest of passengers and to prevent incidents of unauthorized ticket sales, including the use of scripting software. Unauthorized purchase and supply of railway tickets is a punishable offense under the provisions of the Railways Act. </p><p>Persons involved in such illegal activities are punished in accordance with the existing legal provisions in the Railways Act. At Nashik Road, the campaign is underway under the guidance of RPF Police Inspector N V Guhilot and Assistant Inspector D P Zagde. Earlier in December, apart from safeguarding the railway assets, the RPF team also had stood as the frontline Corona warriors in every aspect of the railway’s social outreach during this Covid-19 pandemic. </p><p>The RPF team had launched the ‘Meri Saheli’ operation to provide a safe and comfortable journey to women passengers especially when traveling alone. Under the operation, the RPF teams escort daily on an average of 25 trains, including daily and weekly special trains.</p>