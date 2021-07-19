Central Park's work in progress

NASHIK: The work of Central Park being developed at Morwadi in New Nashik, which adds to the beauty of Nashik, is in full swing and this grand project will be opened for tourists soon. There are about 75 gardens in the area in the New Nashik division. Considering the growing population in Ambad, New Nashik and surrounding areas, Central Park is being developed with the funds of MLA Seema Hiray and Nashik Municipal Corporation.

The project, which has been pending on 17 acres of land for the last 15 years under the name of Pelican Park, was inaugurated by the then Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan about one year ago. The project is now being set up as Central Park at a cost of about Rs 18 crore. The first phase of the park is nearing completion and will be open to the public in a few months.

Facilities in Central Park

Entrance plaza will have car, bus and auto-rickshaw parking, Ticket house, 2 km jogging track at jogging park, Central plaza will have amphitheatre, water body as well as orchidium. The orchidium may be used for events as well as there will also be a flower festival, The concept of e-toilet for the citizens is included in it so that cleanliness is maintained, there will be modern and recreational toys for the children.

There will be sand field so that urban children can enjoy playing on the ground. Pelican Park which was developed on a 17-acres of land was shut down for some reason. The Central Park on the lines of Singapore will be opened in a few months at Morwadi.