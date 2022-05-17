Census with live cam in Mamdapur

NASHIK: CCTV cameras have been installed on seven water bodies in the Mamdapur Conservation Reserve, which is famous for antelopes in the Yeola forest reserve in the East Forest Division, on the eve of Buddha Pournima. These cameras will be used for filming live the wildlife who will come near water bodies.

This will be effective for wildlife awareness by the forest department. Meanwhile, vigilance will be kept in all the forest areas of the Nashik forest department and patrol instructions have been issued.

Due to Covid, the traditional Buddha Pournima census was not conducted. As a result, this year, the Nashik Wildlife Department has given advance permission to nature lovers to visit some of the sanctuaries at night on scaffolding and towers with the help of forest rangers.

On a full moon night, the moon shines brightly. This increases the likelihood that wildlife sightings will occur more easily. Extensive patrols have been ordered in the Mamdapur Conservation Reserve Forest. Filming will be done by cameras. No one except forest workers and officers can enter this forest area at night.

Seven scaffoldings in Kalsubai Sanctuary

Scaffolding has been constructed at least seven places in the forest in Bhandardara, Rajur forest reserves of Kalsubai-Harishchandragad sanctuary. If anyone is found wandering in the sanctuary area at night without permission, action will be taken against them. In Harishchandragad Sanctuary, 25 students from a college in Sangamner will take ‘Nature Experience’ with forest rangers and forest labourers.

Use of trap cameras; Wildlife Record

Trap cameras will also be used in Kalsubai Harishchandragad Sanctuary and Mamdapur Conservation Reserve Forest. Eight trap cameras will be installed in the forest under Rajur Forest Reserve. A total of 15 trap cameras and seven CCTV cameras have been installed in the Mamdapur forest area.