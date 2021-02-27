Cell for specially-abled formed at Bytco hospital

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A new cell for the specially-abled has been established at Bytco hospital in the Nashik Road area. The disability certificate and other certificates will be issued to those specially-abled after medical examination from this cell, informed cell chief Dr Shilpa Kale. If any person is lost a finger or hand in an accident or lost any other organ will get a certificate of disability after a medical examination by medical experts. This facility was to be started at Dr Zakir Hussain hospital. However, currently, a Covid centre has been started there. On the backdrop of this, this service has been started at Bytco hospital. Social welfare Nyas, Maharashtra state regional office-bearer Tanuja Gholap, taluka chief Sonali Sonawane, Gayatri Pagar, city chief Jayashri Godse and others were present on the occasion.</p>