Celebrations of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

Devlali Camp: With the historical groundbreaking grand Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan ceremony held at Ayodhya, Deolalites yesterday celebrated this moment by distributing sweets.

The whole of Ayodhya shimmered like a bride on the day of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan. Beautiful rangolis and lamps lighted up the whole city turning it into a visual delight.

The sole Ram Mandir of Devlali Camp remained shut as the Cantonment Board of Devlali hasn't given permission to open temples. However, a small form of celebration took place on Howson road to celebrate the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan.

A total of forty to fifty people were present during the celebrations on the Howson road. People celebrated by bursting crackers, and wishing each other from a distance.

The celebrations took place in the afternoon, and sweets were being distributed by the organisers to the locals. Though a lot of people joined in, the rule of wearing masks and following social distancing was ensured.

Police personnel were present to control the traffic, and to ensure the rules are being followed. One of the inspectors recorded the whole celebration.There were posters put up in Devlali Camp in wishing everyone for the Bhumi Punjan.

The sole Ram Mandir, however, was completely shut and four police personnel were deployed at the site to ensure everything remains under control. Some youngsters were distributing sweets outside the temple to celebrate.

The police personnel informed that worshippers were visiting since morning to take the blessings of Lord Ram, and were praying from outside of the temple itself.