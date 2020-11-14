Celebrating Diwali Emotions

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> Diwali is the most celebrated festivals in India and also celebrated all over the world. It is the festival of lights and symbolises the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. It is also the festival of mixed emotions. The spirit of the festival lies in the joy, happiness, sharing, giving, spreading happiness and maintaining health.</p>.<p><strong>A Bond of Togetherness </strong></p> .<div><blockquote>Togetherness in celebrations is the core of Indian Culture. We believe, every small and big occassion, when celebrated with our friends, family and neighbours enhance the joy and fun. This Diwali, let’s just not celebrate but grow the bond of togetherness!</blockquote><span class="attribution"></span></div>.<p><strong>Share Faral; Share Joy </strong></p>.<div><blockquote>For me this Diwali, sharing means lending a helping hand to the needy, sharing Diwali Faral with the poor and of course, keeping oneself off firecrackers. I appeal especially students, to think how they can distribute Diwali Faral to the poor in such a pandemic situation. We have ‘shared’ more than seven months with screen time. This festival can we keep off ourselves from our computer, laptop, TV, mobile and help our family members in Diwali preparation to share and double the joy.</blockquote><span class="attribution"></span></div>.<p><strong>Food for Health</strong></p> .<div><blockquote>Diwali is said to be full of farals, sweets. If you keep a few things in mind before you start eating sweets, your Diwali will definitely be healthy. Begin your day with a big glass of warm water with 1 tsp coconut oil or 1 tsp ghee, go with smaller meals, drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated, and of course Exercise/ workouts are good way to keep body healthy and fit.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Rashmi Gaurav Somani, Clinical Nutritionist</span></div>.<p><strong>Diwali of Musical Energy</strong></p>.<div><blockquote>No festival in our Indian culture is complete without music and Diwali is said to have a different energy. Every year we have many musical events in Diwali but this year we are celebrating all the festivals using digital media. It uses a variety of new Western instruments to create our traditional abhangas and devotional songs in a creative way, reaching out to fans all over the world, and making every festival at home musical.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Rahul Ambekar, MH 15 Band, Nashik</span></div>.<p><strong>Diwali of Elegance </strong></p>.<div><blockquote>The Diwali festival itself is celebration of elegance. Right from the diyas, lightning, rangoli, people dressing up to match the festive mood, sweets and happiness all over. Though the situation of Pandemic is there but people are still excited to celebrate this Diwali in most elegant way possible. The markets are now open and everyone is shopping and are looking for the best dresses available for them to celebrate. So celebrate and be happy.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> Shruti Bhutada, Dress Designer</span></div>.<p><strong>New Hopes; New Beginning </strong></p>.<div><blockquote>As winter has arrived the plants shed their older leaves and welcome the new ones and same is with us humans.According to Hindu religion Diwali is the festival of lights which teaches us to grow with new hopes and resolutions. Diwali brings new joy every day, diyas teach us that adding the fuel of happiness and joys lights the lamp of new beginnings. It helps burnthe ego, sadness and anger within us forever and accept new challenges and things.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Nilesh Taskar, Farmer</span></div>.<p><strong>Diwali with Care</strong></p>.<div><blockquote>People should wear mask and maintain a social distancing while stepping out for Diwali shopping. It is responsibility of everyone to take care of their family members. It is necessary to bring sanitizer while going out for shopping. People should avoid firecrackers. Celebrate Diwali this year by lighting earthen lights and without firecrackers to prevent pollution.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Dr Sagar Kelkar</span></div>.<p><strong>Patience and Calm</strong></p>.<div><blockquote>Each Diwali always brings something new and special for me, in form of new achievement or a new beginning of targets in the field of Swimming. But this year due to Corona Pandemic crisis there are no new missions. This Diwali teaches us Sportsperson to be calm and patient with such time and wait for the new energetic and enthusiastic beginning. Wish you Happy, prosperous and safe Diwali .</blockquote><span class="attribution">Prasad Avinash Khairnar; NIS Swimming Coach, Nashik</span></div>.<p><strong>Gratitude is a way of Giving</strong></p>.<div><blockquote>The nature of Mother Earth is, “to give away without asking anything in return”. This pandemic has also shown us who the philanthropists of this era are. At times, our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has a cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us. Every natural thing on this earth teaches us to gift and be grateful. This is our time to give back her beautiful legacy of greenery and peace to the mother earth.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Vijayalaxmi Manerikar, Director, Global Vision English School, Ambad, Nashik</span></div>.<p><strong>Home is Happiness </strong></p>.<div><blockquote>My parents visited me five to six times last year but this year, I didn’t see them from past ten months. This Diwali is extra special for me as I’ll eat home made food, and celebrate with the people I adore the most. As soon as I entered my home, I hugged my family so tight and it felt like everything is alright now. I sat with my family for three hours straight and I was telling them how much I’ve missed their happy faces. However I’m with them now and will share happiness together.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Jaywant Tamarakar, NDA student</span></div>