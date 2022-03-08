On this International Women’s Day, I am reminded of a beautiful quote by Diane Mariechild that says, “A woman is a full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform.” This quote aptly denotes the significant role and potential that a woman has in transforming society.

International women’s day reminds every woman that we need to celebrate the essence of womanhood and move ahead, taking upon ourselves the great role of nurturing and developing our society.

It is the day not only to celebrate the innumerable women achievers and many unsung women heroes with their enormous contribution to society but also to encourage and revive women’s hope that the future is safe and promising with equal rights, freedom and opportunity in every sphere to lead a dignified life. There were times when a woman had to face a lot of indifference, discrimination and inequality in society.

However, it is evident in both emerging and developing nations that women are increasingly taking up leadership roles in every field today. Access to education has given a huge breakthrough to women to bring to the fore their economic potential and corporate stature they possess.

We witness a formidable change being brought about through women leadership and engagement. The theme of International Women’s Day this year, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, highlights the urgency for the world to focus on gender equality to build a sustainable future for all.

There is a need to ensure that every girl in the country gets equitable access to higher education, to research and development, as well as skill training to contribute immensely to the overall growth of our country.

Oprah Winfrey has wonderfully said, “The great courageous act that we must all do, is to have the courage to step out of our history and past so that we can live our dreams.”

I urge every woman to have faith in herself, embrace her individuality, believe in her God-given abilities and accept her unique skills and talents and use them optimally and fearlessly to contribute to the world around her. Women are born to win, think, dream, and achieve Big. Wishing you all a very Happy Women’s Day!

Article by:- Dr Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan International Group of Institutions