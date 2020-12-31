Celebrate New Year’s Eve at home

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>In an open appeal to Nashikites, District Collector Suraj Mandhare expressed the need to celebrate 31st December at home and welcome New Year with family for a healthy life. “We have worked tirelessly to bring the Corona pandemic under control. As a result of these coordinated efforts, we need to keep the number of Corona cases low and welcome the New Year at home with the family members to live a healthy life,” appealed District Collector Suraj Mandhare through an audiovisual message. </p>.<p>We are still facing the repercussions of the crises caused by Covid-19 that completely changed our lives. The contribution made by the citizens as well as by many social constituents to the administration in recovering from the present crisis is invaluable. Also, the death rate in the district is low, and the recovery rate is high. We have succeeded in bringing down the number of Corona patients in the district to 1,900 from 11,000. </p><p>The administration is putting in efforts to reduce the number of infected to zero, and the cooperation of the citizens is also required, said District Collector Mandhare. While the prevalence of new strains of Corona is increasing in other countries, at present, scientists have not yet succeeded in finding a solution to prevent it. Therefore, in such a situation, we need to impose some restrictions on ourselves. So for welcoming the New Year, it is necessary to celebrate the eve of 31st December at home.</p><p>“Welcome the New Year 2021 with your loved ones at home, with a commitment to live a mask-free life, as well as a healthy and wholesome longevity by completing the Corona vaccination,” he appealed. A code of conduct has been enforced by the administration to prevent crowds at places of worship and tourist places for the New Year’s reception. Citizens should cooperate with the administration and police without leaving their homes after 11 pm, he added.</p>