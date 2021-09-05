Celebrate Ganeshotsav by adhering to curbs: Bhujbal

NASHIK: Pandemic restrictions must be observed while celebrating Ganeshotsav. Also, tourist places will remain open by strictly adhering to the three-point formula of safe distancing, regular use of masks and sanitizer, said Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. He was speaking in a Covid-19 review meeting held at collectorate yesterday.

Bhujbal said that during the Ganesh festival, it is necessary to get all the necessary permissions from the municipal corporation and the police. Similarly, for a peaceful Ganeshotsav, the citizens should also cooperate with the administration by following the rules without crowding, he appealed.

“Out of the 24 oxygen generation plants proposed in the district, five projects have been commissioned. Planning should be done to complete the remaining projects on time. If the work of the project is not completed within the given time, strict action should be taken against the concerned contractor,” such instructions have been given by the Guardian Minister.

District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Lina Bansod, District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Additional District Collector Dattaprasad Nade and District Civil Surgeon Dr. Ashok Thorat were present among other officials.

Direct delivery from medical stores

Remdesivir and Tocilizumab (TCZ) were initially distributed through the district administration. But now the drugs Remdesivir and TCZ have been made available for direct delivery through medical stores under the supervision of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These medicines should be made available to the citizens at reasonable rates, instructed Bhujbal.

To increase doses to one lakh a day

District Collector Suraj Mandhare, while briefing about the current situation in the district, said that plans are being made to increase the number of vaccinations in the district to one lakh a day. Also, in connection with the possible third wave, necessary pre-preparations are being made by the district administration.