Celebrate Diwali by helping those in need: Mandhare

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: Stating that Diwali is a festival to enhance relationships and an opportunity to reconnect and reminisce with family, District Collector Suraj Mandhare on Thursday appealed people to celebrate the festival of lights by helping those in need and distress.</p> .<p>While wishing the people of the district a Happy Diwali, he said, the lockdown in the last few months has caused many to face bad situations. Many families have suffered mental and financial hardships, all of which need to be reassured. </p><p>During the quarantine period, many had to find mental support. Many lost their jobs, and the financial crisis hit most of them. Therefore, Nashikites should celebrate this Diwali by helping those in need and those in distress, he appealed. </p><p>In his congratulatory message, District Collector Mandhare also said that it is more important to help each other and make everyone happy than to celebrate with firecrackers. Corona infection is likely to be on the rise again. Therefore, it is necessary to implement the instructions of the administration while celebrating the festival. He added that we need to work together in order to prevent the second wave of Covid-19.</p>.<div><blockquote>“The fruits of our struggle with COVID-19 for the last six or seven months are beginning to show, but now we need to persevere. Therefore, all residents should be careful while celebrating Diwali. Mere firecrackers don’t mean Diwali."</blockquote><span class="attribution">Suraj Mandhare, District Collector</span></div>