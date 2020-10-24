CCTV cameras to keep watch on Covid centres in city: Mandhare

Nashik: A watch over Covid centres in city will be kept through CCTV cameras. The purpose is to bring more transparency in treatment being provided to patients there, informed District Collector Suraj Mandhare.

He said that a separate Covid treatment centre is being operated for Nashik district in four-storey Kumbh Mela building at district civil hospital. In a meeting organized to review Corona status, instructions had been issued to the executive engineer to install CCTV cameras at Covid centre to monitor the treatment and facilities being provided to patients there and to keep a watch over them. The electricity department of public works department had conducted immediately the necessary process regarding this. An approval had been given immediately for the fund of Rs 4.35 lakh which required for this.

The electricity department has completed CCTV installation work and a total of 20 CCTV cameras have been functionalized. CCTV display TV has been installed in the cell of district civil surgeon, he informed further.

This will help the district civil surgeon, Nashik to keep a direct watch over all Covid wards, intensive care unit, porch and lifts at Covid hospital in the district civil hospital. This will also defintely help in improving treatment efficiency in the hospital, Mandhare has also said.