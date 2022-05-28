CCF orders transfer of 12 RFOs

NASHIK: Chief Forest Conservator (Regional) Nitin Gudge has ordered the transfer and posting of 12 Range Forest Officers in Nashik Forest Circle. Accordingly, the 12 forest areas will soon have new RFOs.

The RFO Umesh Bhilaji Wagh, Trimbakeshwar Social Forestry has been transferred as Kanashi (Regional) Forest Range Officer and Santosh Ramdas Sonwane, Forest Range Officer; Deola Social Forestry has been transferred as Forest Range Officer, Malegaon Social Forestry. Sudhir Pandharinath Kawar of Peth Mobile Unit has been appointed RFO at Barhe (Regional) and Suresh Vitthal Gawari has been appointed in place of Kawar.

The Kalwan range RFO Vasant Bhaulal Patil has been transferred to Deola Social Forestry Department and Rahul Vasant Gharte, Kanashi (Regional) will be posted in Shrigonda Wildlife Department. Hershal Subhash Parekar, RFO of Sangamnere, will be the new RFO of the Nashik mobile unit. While Shankar Dattatray Palepwad, RFO Nampur will take charge as RFO Nandgaon Social Forestry.

Ranger of Sinnar Social Forestry Subhash Ashok Sangle has been transferred to Sangamner Part III while Jaywant Hanumant Valve of Nandgaon Social Forestry has been given charge of Jamkhed Social Forestry.

RFO Mahendra Kumar Bhagwan Patil of Nashik Mobile Squad was appointed to the vacant post of Surgana Protection and Anti-Encroachment (Mobile Squad). Meanwhile, Forest Range Officer of Forest Resources Survey Unit (Nashik-1) Sunil Vasant Wadekar was given an extension for medical reasons.