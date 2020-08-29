CBSE to go paperless

To maintain transparency and audit, CBSE has developed and implemented IT systems in examinations, education departments, and other sections. Through this portal, all affiliated schools will be able to submit requests, suggestions, complaints, advice, statements on all matters related to CBSE directly to the respective unit officers through their login.



Many schools are still using e-Harkar services. However, some schools are still contacting CBSE by paper or e-mail. It has been decided that from now on all schools should send their requests and works through e-Harkara portal.



The CBSE also requested all schools to increase their cooperation in this regard and clarified that after September 1, 2020, any suggestions received on paper and in the mail from the concerned schools will not be answered.



The SOP has also been sent to the schools along with the circular, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said.



It is mandatory for all schools in to use this portal for administrative work and CBSE has already made the educational work online. Even then, statements and complaints from schools are being sent on paper or by e-mail. Therefore, this step has been taken to make this work completely paperless. Schools will be able to make effective use of this portal by using their login ID and password.