CBSE Class X result soon

NASHIK: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to release CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result soon. Earlier it was reported that the CBSE will release CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result on July 20 but it did not declare the Class 10 result yesterday. There is, however, a major concern for CBSE Class 10 students - how to check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result online without roll number on CBSE’s official website - cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE releases Board Exams results online and students are able to access their marksheet by using the Roll Number and other details which are printed on their Admit Cards. These admit cards are issued by CBSE but this year the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 were cancelled by the government before the release of admit cards. This is the same with students of Class 12. Now, schools are waiting for instructions from the CBSE on how to access the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result without roll number.

It is to be noted that schools have the roll numbers of the students who had registered for the CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2021. The roll numbers are shared by the CBSE with the schools when the Board shares the LOC with schools before Internal assessment. Students can get their roll number from their respective schools. Schools are yet to share the roll numbers with students as schools only share the admit cards with the students.

Many teachers and principals are concerned on how would students check their result without roll number. Along with releasing the results online on cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE also shares the mark sheet of the students on Digilocker. The Digilocker app does not require the students to have CBSE Roll Number to access their result as they use their Aadhaar Card number and the mobile number which was used for registering with CBSE to check their marksheet.