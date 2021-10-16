CBSE board exams to begin in Nov

NASHIK: Notwithstanding the liberal marking system and ensuing cut throat completion in college admission, the central board of secondary education (CBSE) has formally said that term one of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for 2021-22 academic year will be entirely objective type and shall take place in November and December.

Unlike previously, from this academic year the board exams will take place twice and the term 1 of the board exam assessment will be entirely “objective type” (largely multiple question type) and conducted in just 90 minutes for each paper, the CBSE said. “Term-1 examination will be an objective type examination and the duration of this examination would be 90 minutes. The term 2 examination will be conducted in the month of March-April 2022. This will be a subjective-objective examination, as per the condition of Covid-19 in the country,” said CBSE in a circular.

All the exams will start at 11:30 a.m. instead of 10:30 a.m. due to the winter season, and each of the students will get 20 minutes reading time before the exam starts. After the exams, scores will be declared but final results will be declared after the term 2 exams.

The central board said while more than one minor subject will be conducted per day in cluster of schools, each of the major subjects will be conducted per day. All exams will be conducted in offline mode and details of date of exams will be shared on Monday.

The school board said first exams of minor subjects will be conducted followed by major subjects. CBSE is offering 114 subjects for class 12 students and 75 subjects in class 10 and conducting them may take upto a minimum of 45 days.