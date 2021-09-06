CBS-Airport bus service to start

NASHIK: Citilinc bus service is ready to remove the inconvenience caused to the passengers at Nashik Airport. They have expressed satisfaction as bus services has been planned between CBS and Nashik Airport. Initially five citilinc buses will be pressed into service.

There will be an hourly bus service from CBS to Airport between 2pm and 7pm. The bus will reach the airport after traveling for about an hour. This will provide alternative arrangements for passengers arriving or departing by air, said Manish Rawal, a member of the AIMA Airlines sub-committee.