CBI’s anti-corruption branch office in Nashik soon

NASHIK: The office of the Nashik unit of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would be opened in Nashik soon, informed CBI’s ACB unit Inspector Ranjit Kumar Pandey at a press conference.

A two-day camp is being organised in Nashik at E24 State Bank of India in Satpur on May 4 and 5 to inform citizens about the way to contact the ACB unit of the CBI in case of any employee in any office of the Govt of India is asking for a bribe. The press conference was jointly organised by ACB , Nashik; and ACB unit of CBI, Mumbai.

Nashik Range ACB Superintendent of Police Sunil Kadasane, ASP Narayan Nyahalde, Dy SP Narendra Pawar, CBI ACB unit Police Inspector Gajanan Deshmukh, J Prem Kumar and Narendra Kumar were present. Speaking on the occasion, Pandey said, WhatsApp and telephone numbers were issued by the CBI ACB unit if any of the officials or employees of GST, Income Tax, Railways, Banks or Central Institutions affiliated to the Government of India solicited bribes. “If anyone contacts that number, the CBI ACB will contact the complainant and lodge a complaint and the name will also be kept confidential,” Pandey stated.

“In the near future, the office of the ACB unit of the CBI will be opened in Nashik. As it does not have its own space at present, it will use State Bank’s premises and if space becomes available in future, the office will be opened up,” said Pandey adding that this will be convenient for the citizens and will help in cracking down on the corrupt and bribers.

Contact Numbers

ACB unit (CBI)

WhatsApp number: 8433700000

Tel number: 022-26543700

ACB, Nashik