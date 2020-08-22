CBI reaches Sushant Singh's home at Bandra

PUNE :

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday reached the Bandra flat of Sushant Singh Rajput, where he was found dead on June 14.



Today is the second day of CBI investigation and the Special Investigation Team (SIT), consisting of top officials from the agency.

Different teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and SIT are pursuing the probe from multi-angles, sources said.



The SIT on Saturday reached the Bandra flat of Sushant Singh Rajput, where he was found dead on June 14. This was after they paid a visit at the Cooper hospital and Bandra Police station and also interrogated the late Bollywood actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Dipesh Sawant.



As there are different teams pursuing the case, one of the federal probe teams arrived at the Bandra Police station to speak to the police personnel who were on duty on June 14 and visited the flat of the late actor. Another team reached the Cooper hospital where the 34-year-old actor’s autopsy was conducted by three doctors, sources said.