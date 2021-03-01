CBD to slap fine of Rs 50K on halls, lawns

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Cantonment Board of Deolali will now impose a fine of Rs 50,000 on halls, lawns if they are found violating the Covid-19 guidelines. This decision comes after the number of cases is increasing in the district. The public notice, issued by CEO Ajay Kumar, also stated that the number of guests for a wedding or any other event shouldn’t exceed 100. The organiser/manager of the event or the owner of the place will get fined if the norms are violated. </p>.<p>Also, the place will get sealed without any prior notice. Even citizens need to take permission to organise any event, and if they are found not adhering to the guidelines, they will need to face action. For individuals, a fine of Rs.1000 and action as per revealing rules will get initiated if found without a mask. </p><p>Shopkeepers need to put up barricades in front of their shops and mark spaces in front of their shop to maintain social distancing. They need to keep sanitizer for customers and make sure that they are wearing a mask. Large gatherings continue to re ain prohibited. Also, spitting at public places will cost Rs 500 as a fine. Consumption of liquor, tobacco, and paan in public places is strictly prohibited.</p><p><strong>One-window system at CP’s office</strong> </p><p>A one-window system has been established at the police commisionerate in the city to sought permissions. The system consists of an API (assistant police inspector) and four clerical staff to verify the documents before granting permission. The owner of the hall, lawn, will seek permission and not the organiser of the event. Apart from the basic information like name, address, registration number, the applicant will need a ‘no-objection certificate’ from the local self-governing body, traffic police, and police station. The administration will take action against those who will conduct any event without permission.</p>