CBD receives Raksha Mantri Award

<p>DEOLALI CAMP: The Cantonment Board of Deolali has been selected for the Raksha Mantri Award for Excellence 2020 along with two other boards. As informed by the Director-General Defence Estates, Pune Cantt board and Sardar Vallabhai Patel Cantt General Hospital, Pune; Khadki Cantt board and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cantt General Hospital, Khadki, and Deolali Cantt board and Cantt General Hospital, Deolali, have been selected for this title. </p>.<p>They are being awarded for their performance in the category of ‘Public Health, Challenge for Covid’; especially in the sphere of medical care and health services during Covid pandemic. The awards would be presented by DGDE today (December 16, 2020). </p><p>“More than 1050 patients were treated in the Cantonment General Hospital. A total of 858 were treated in hospital, while the remaining ones, were given treatment under home isolation. The death rate was less than 1%.” said Ajay Kumar, CEO, CBD.</p><p> “I am thankful to all the people who supported us throughout the fight against the pandemic. I am proud of my staff members and doctors as we all worked as a team throughout. I received guidance from our seniors of CBD like Ajay Kumar, CEO. I am thankful to them too. I think working as a team is helping us in fighting the pandemic.” expressed Dr. Jayashree Natesh, Cantonment General Hospital.</p>