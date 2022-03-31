Cattle shed licence to be renewed by April 30

Accordingly, all the owners should renew their licences, and the unlicensed owners should apply for the issuance of a new licence. Gangapur, Anandvalli, Makhmalabad, Mhasrul, Adgaon, Manur, Wadner Dumala, Pimpalgaon Khamb, Dadhegaon, Pathardi Wadala (Shivar), Zarwad Khurd in Trimbak, Kamatwade, Chunchale, and Pimpalgaon Bahula area of Nashik District have been identified as per the government release.

As stated in the release, an unlicensed holder will be charged with Rs 2,000 and imprisonment for up to three years for keeping unlicensed livestock with them. As per the orders of state government, Maharashtra Keeping and Movement of Cattle in Urban Areas (Control) Act, 1976, has been issued within Nashik Municipal Corporation’s limits.

If the owners fail to get their license renewed by April 30, they will charge a late fee of Rs 5 per animal. For more information on license renewal and issuance of the new license, Nagre has appealed to contact him during office hours.