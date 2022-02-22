Catering Association established for caterers' issues

NASHIK: Nashik District Caterers Association has been established to solve the problems of caterers by organising caterers under one roof at district level.

At the press conference held at Hotel Rama Heritage, newly elected president Jayom Vyas, vice president Anil Joshi, secretary Sandeep Sonar, joint secretary Bhaskar Dinde, treasurer Mandar Tagare, co-treasurer Jalpa Amankar and committee members Sudip Singh Kalra, Hemant Jadhav, Vaishakhi Sonar and Keshav Dingore and Sanjay Gondekar were among the office bearers.

Jayom Vyas said that this time around 100 to 125 caterers in the city have come together to form an organisation to solve the problems faced by the catering entrepreneurs.

He said that caterers need to make efforts to earn a respectable place in the society. Health, insurance, investment and other benefits to the staff of the members. Guide about, create digital directory of businesses, government schemes for businesses tenders will be coordinated through association.

The organization will work to provide training facilities for the staff from time to time. There is a large component of caterers. With this in mind, work will be done through the association to give a proper place in the society to those who depend on the catering business.

In order to promote the players in the city, the caterers will take ownership of a team in the ‘Nashik Premier League’ competition to be held through the association through the District Cricket Association.