Caste Panchayat announces divorce over phone

NASHIK: It is a crime for a husband to remarry when his first wife is not divorced. But it seems that this law is not acceptable to the Panchayat. The illegal type of divorce on the phone has happened in Sinnar. A woman named Ashwini from Sinnar was married at Loni (Ahmednagar). After the marriage, she was tortured by her in-laws and then came to her Sinnar.

The caste panchayat divorced the woman in her absence without asking her. For this, her in-laws paid only one rupee to the panch. Her husband remarried within a week with permission of caste panchayat. The caste panchayat stopped the woman from going to the police station. Due to her poor financial condition, it was difficult for her to seek justice in court.

The matter has come to the fore due to a social workers. Therefore, she is now ready to fight by breaking the opposition of the caste panchayat. Krishna Chandgude and Adv Ranjana Gawande, the state functionaries of the Caste Panchayat Eradication Campaign of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, have come forward for help.