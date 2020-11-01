ST Bus
ST Bus
Deshdoot Times

Cash-strapped ST likely to take loan

May mortgage some depots, bus stands

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

The ST Corporation has decided to take out a loan of around Rs 2,000 crore to cover the salaries and other expenses of the employees.

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com