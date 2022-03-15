Cases filed against Mayor, BJP city president

NASHIK: Cases were filed against Mayor Satish Kulkarni and BJP city president Girish Palve in various police stations in the city for holding programmes without permission.

According to the police, Mayor Satish Kulkarni, BJP city president Girish Palve, Nana Shiledar, Vijay Sane, Laxman Savji and Kiran Gaidhani took part in the programmes when the Commissioner of Police denied permission for Namami Goda function at Yashwant Maharaj Patangan in Panchavati and the Assistant Commissioner did not give permission to play musical instruments.

In in the second incident, a case was registered against Mayor Kulkarni and city president Palve at Adgaon police station for organising a ground breaking ceremony of a Logistics Park project without permission by gathering a crowd of 100 to 500 people at Nashik Municipal Corporation’s truck terminal on the Mumbai-Agra road.

A case has also been registered against Palve at Bhadrakali police station for violating the terms and conditions of the permission given by the police commissioner’s office to hold protest at the BJP Vasant Smriti office.