Car stickers to curb roadkill

NGO Eco Echo Foundation, which works for the rescue and rehabilitation of wildlife, has started a new pilot project to curb the wildlife killings in road accidents. The foundation has created reflective car stickers to spread awareness about roadkill and aware the drivers and riders of the vehicles about controlling their speed and saving wildlife. The team of volunteers including Wildlife Warden of Nashik, Vaibhav Bhogale, wildlife rescuer Abhijeet Mahale, Darshan Bankar, Sagar Patil and Adity Samel are working on this project. The NGO has made 500 stickers available free of cost for wildlife lovers. They have made an appeal for support the initiative.

The six highways connecting various parts of the district and outer district have killed 332 wild animals in the last three years. The Eco Echo Foundation collected roadkill data from Nashik Trimbak Highway 848, Sinnar-Sangamner Highway 60, Trimbak-Pahine, Waghera-Girnare, Sinnar-Ghoti and Mumbai-Agra National Highway 3.

The Eco Echo Foundation has collected data by recording the roadkill incidents on highways in the Nashik district. The data shows roadkills from 2016 to 2019. It includes roadkills of leopards, hyenas, jackals, civet reptiles and other small wild animals. Reptiles have become the highest number of victims of roadkill, with 228 roadkills.

Unique design of sticker

The team of Eco Echo has raised funds on their own for this project. The car sticker has a very unique and simple design with a yellow reflective finish. The sticker has a silhouette image of a wild animal, with the inscription ‘Slow for Wildlife’. The foundation has made 500 such stickers and is distributing it free of cost to Nashikites who are concerned for Wildlife. The NGO wants to implement the project on a larger scale and has appealed for funds and possible help from Nashikites.The team of volunteers including Wildlife Warden of Nashik Vaibhav Bhogale, wildlife rescuer Abhijeet Mahale, Darshan Bankar, Sagar Patil and Adity Samel are working on this project.

Roadkill decreased in Covid-19

During Covid-19, as the transits were limited, the roadkill numbers came down. In Covid-19, the wildlife started reclaiming their habitat spaces and many shy species were sighted during this period. But, as soon as the restrictions have been lifted the number of wildlife road accidents is increasing again. The data from 2020 to 2021 is not available due to Covid-19.

Highway Roadkills

Highway (animals killed)

Nh 848 Nashik-Trimbak (40)

Nh 60 Sinnar-Sangamner (50)

Trimbak-Pahine (63)

Waghera-Girnare (46)

Sinnar-Ghoti (65)

NH3 Agra-Mumbai (68)

Total - 332